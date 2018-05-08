Paxton No Hits Blue Jays, Mariners Cruise 5-0

Mariners pitcher James Paxton has had a pretty good last few days. In his last start, he struck out 16 Oakland A’s in seven innings. Tonight, he went one better and no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays in a dominant 5-0 win.

Paxton only allowed three base runners, all on walks, and cruised on a low pitch count through the late innings. The Mariners defense was the hero late with a pair of stellar plays. The first scare came with two outs in the seventh when Kevin Pillar hit a rocket down the third base line. But Mike Seager made an amazing diving stop and threw out Pillar by a step at first base:

In the bottom of the eighth, Kendrys Morales hit a shot to center, but Ben Gamel made a spectacular leaping catch to preserve the no-n0:

The Mariners got all the offense they needed early with a couple early runs before Mike Zunino hit a two-run opposite field bomb to right field:

In the bottom of the ninth, Paxton got a first pitch foul pop out from Alford, a three-pitch strike out from Hernandez, and a ground out to third from Donaldson.

Paxton had his slider working early and managed to still touch 97 mph on the radar gun in the ninth inning. Regardless of the no-hitter, the Blue Jays had no chance of doing any real damage against him. Paxton retired the final 16 hitters he faced en-route to his first career no-hitter and his first complete game.