Beavs Bounce Bulldogs 76-70, Reach Fourth Straight Sweet 16

Oregon State needed overtime against Boise State on Saturday, but a big fourth quarter kept the Beavers from elimination Monday night.

Gonzaga made the Corvallis crowd nervous in the beginning of the final period. No. 4-seeded Oregon State used a 17-9 run to take an eight point lead late.

The Bulldogs would not go away, but the Beavs made their final four free throws to keep No. 5 Gonzaga at bay.

Oregon State’s 76-70 win sends the team East to take on the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals in Albany, NY on Friday.

FOR THE FOURTH STRAIGHT YEAR – HOW SWEET IT IS!!! #GOBEAVS #WEAREFAMILY pic.twitter.com/kN0SVvA9CQ — Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) March 26, 2019

The Beavers were led by Mikayla Pivec’s 19 points. Behind Pivec, four Beavers (Taya Corosdale, Aleah Goodman, Destiny Slocum, Madison Washington) each scored 12 points.

@1029TheGame