Beavs Bounce Bulldogs 76-70, Reach Fourth Straight Sweet 16
By KXTG Staff
Mar 25, 2019 @ 8:34 PM
Oregon State needed overtime against Boise State on Saturday, but a big fourth quarter kept the Beavers from elimination Monday night.

Gonzaga made the Corvallis crowd nervous in the beginning of the final period. No. 4-seeded Oregon State used a 17-9 run to take an eight point lead late.

The Bulldogs would not go away, but the Beavs made their final four free throws to keep No. 5 Gonzaga at bay.

Oregon State’s 76-70 win sends the team East to take on the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals in Albany, NY on Friday.

The Beavers were led by Mikayla Pivec’s 19 points. Behind Pivec, four Beavers (Taya Corosdale, Aleah Goodman, Destiny Slocum, Madison Washington) each scored 12 points.

