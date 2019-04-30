Blazers Drop Game 1 in Denver, 121-113

It was a disappointing night for the Blazers as they fell to the Denver Nuggets 121-113 in game 1 of their series. Portland had trouble stopping Denver all night, as star center Nikola Jokic created too many match-up problems for the Blazers to handle. Jokic finished with 37 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

It was just Denver’s night tonight as they shot 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from the 3-point line. Paul Milsap finished with 19 points while Nuggets guard Jamal Murray chipped in 23 points.

Damian Lillard was his amazing self tonight as he finished with 39 points and 6 assists on 12-21 shooting. Enes Kanter playing on a bum shoulder was big tonight as well, finishing with 26 points and 7 rebounds.

If the Blazers are going to have any chance in this series they’re going to need the two starting forwards to play much better. Mo Harkless and Al Farouq-Aminu finished with 4 combined points on 1-87 shooting to go along with a combined 6 turnovers. That just won’t get it done. Cj McCollum is going to need play better as well, as he finished with 16 points on 7-17 shooting.

Adjustments will need to be made if they’re going to steal a game on the road. Up next, game 2 is Wednesday night at 6pm from the Pepsi Center. Make sure to listen to The Last Quarter with Peter Sampson as he will break down every Blazer game and all things NBA playoffs.

