Ducks Beat Michigan State 7-6 in Red Box Bowl

Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass during the first half of the Redbox Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

We knew it was going to be a low scoring game, but the Red Box Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and Michigan State Spartans took it to a whole new level.

The Spartan defense contained Justin Herbert and the Ducks for three quarters before he connected with Dillon Mitchell in the 4th quarter on a 28 yard touchdown pass to give the Ducks a 7-6 lead. The Spartans managed only a pair of field goals in the third quarter.

Yards were at a premium for the Ducks who only earned 208 total yards on offense.

Herbert was 19/33 for 166 yards and the TD throw. CJ Verdell managed 43 yards on the ground.

For the Spartans, quarterback Brian Lewerke managed 174 yards in the air and 63 on the ground. Running back L.J. Scott rushed for 84 yards.

The Ducks finished the season with a 9-4 record.