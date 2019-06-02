LAFC Spoils Timbers Home Opener, Beat Portland 3-2

It was supposed to be a party in newly renovated Providence Park tonight. But LAFC had different plans as they spoiled the Timbers long awaited home opener, beating Portland 3-2.

LAFC, the best team in the MLS, jumped on the Timbers early as Carlos Vela took advantage of a careless mistake by Portland goalkeeper Jeff Attinella to score a quick goal in the 6th minute. Diego Rossi added another goal for LAFC in the 34th minute and they took a 2-0 lead into the half.

The Timbers came out on the locker room on fire as they got the exact start they wanted. In the 47th minute Cristhian Paredes kicked in a rebound to score the first home goal for the Timbers on the season. But just eight minutes later LAFC answered with a goal from Latif Blessing to make it 3-1.

Brian Fernandez scored his 4th goal in three games as a Timber, an acrobatic bicycle kick to make it 3-2 in the 85th minute. Unfortunately Portland wasn’t able to add another one as they dropped their 7th game of the season.

With the loss, Portland is now 4-2-7 on the year and they have 14 points. Up next, they head up I-5 for a US Open Cup match against hated rival Seattle Sounders. That match is Wednesday June 12th.

Match Highlights:

