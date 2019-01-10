McCollum, Bench Bury Bulls 124-112

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, left, and guard Damian Lillard celebrate after McCollum hit a shot late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. The Blazers won 113-105. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

The Portland Trail Blazers won their third straight game, and fifth in their last six games, with a 124-112 win over Chicago on Wednesday night. The Moda Center played host as five Blazers scored in double figures against the Bulls.

C.J. McCollum led the way in scoring, and shot efficiently as well, with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Despite foul trouble, Jusuf Nurkic finished with 18 points–on seven-of-11 shooting–with eight rebounds. Nurk finished with four fouls and only played 21 minutes.

Off the bench, Seth Curry scored in double figures for the second consecutive game with 17 points. Zach Collins also contributed 16 points coming in off the pine.

Damian Lillard rounded out the Blazers in double digits with 16 points. He also dished out 10 assists. Keep an eye on Lillard. He appeared to injure his left arm after going for a rebound and running into a Bulls player. Lillard grabbed his arm and grimaced a number of times on camera. No official word on Lillard at the time of publishing.

Portland hosts Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in the Moda Center. The game against Charlotte wraps up the Blazers five game home stand.

@1029TheGame