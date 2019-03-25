Oregon Advances to Sweet 16, Beats UC-Irvine 73-54

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Kenny Wooten #14 of the Oregon Ducks dunks against Tommy Rutherford #42 of the UC Irvine Anteaters in the first half during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 24, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

The Ducks crazy turnaround of a season will continue with a trip to the Sweet 16. The Ducks beat UC-Irvine 73-54 to advance to their 3rd Sweet 16 in the last four seasons.

Kenny Wooten put on an absolute show tonight as he had a number of ridiculous dunks and blocks. The sophomore finished with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 7 blocked shots. Ehab Amin was the much needed spark off the bench as the senior guard harassed Irvine’s guards all night long and making a number of key 3-point jumpers. Amin finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals. Peyton Pritchard continued hit hot play down the stretch, finishing with 18 points and 7 assists while freshman Louis King added 17 points.

The Ducks had a 12 point lead going into the half, but the Anteaters started the 2nd half on a 14-0 run to take a 37-35 lead. This is when Amin checked into the game and he helped the Ducks go on a 10 run to take an 8 point lead. A couple of Wooten blocks and ally hoop dunks, a Pritchard 3 followed up by a King 3, and all of a sudden the Ducks were up by 16 points.

Here are some highlights of that 2nd half run:

With the win head coach Dana Altman ties Ernie Kent for the most wins in program history with 235. The Ducks will look to give Altman the record on Thursday night, when they take on No. 1 seed Virginia in Louisville.