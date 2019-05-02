Report: NO SUSPENSIONS for Nuggets-Blazers in Game 3

ESPN’s Royce Young reports that there will be no suspensions handed down from the NBA in the wake of the scuffle late in Game Two of the Trail Blazers-Nuggets playoff series.

Players who were not playing in the game immediately left the bench area when Portland’s Enes Kanter was pushed by Denver’s Nikola Jokic while battling for positioning on a potential rebound. Kanter’s momentum carried him into Torrey Craig, who hit the deck. Nuggets players came off the bench to support Craig and confront Kanter, most notably star guard Jamal Murray. However, since the scuffle came following an official time out, and not during game play, it does not come under suspension scrutiny from the NBA.

There won’t be any additional disciplinary action taken (suspensions, etc) for the scuffle late in Game 2 between the Nuggets and Blazers, per a league source. Players left the bench area, but it was during a timeout, which doesn’t fall into the rule. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) May 2, 2019



To be honest, this scuffle, while against the NBA rules if it were during game play, was not worthy of marring the series with a suspension for Game Three. It is a good thing both teams will be at full strength for Friday’s Game Three.

Do you agree, Rip City?

Follow 1029/750 The Game on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram